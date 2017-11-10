Notorious drug dealer’s brother arrested with illegal firearm

On 9 November 2017, at approximately 13:00, an Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Intelligence driven operation, together with Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Crime Combating Unit (CCU) successfully nabbed a notorious drug dealer’s brother after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm and live rounds of ammunition at his home in Demat Road.

Members searched the 46 year old suspect’s home, after receiving information from a reliable source that the suspect was in possession of a firearm, after a thorough search, the firearm was recovered from the suspect’s bedroom.

Members seized the Taurus Revolver, which had the serial number filled off, as well as 5 live rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was arrested and charged for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and for being in possession of live rounds of ammunition.

The suspect will appear in Chatsworth Magistrates’ Court in due time.

Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Commander, Major General Nunkumar commended members on their excellent work in recovering the illegal firearm and live rounds of ammunition. “We will have a zero tolerance approach to all perpetrators during this Festive Season, especially those who are found in possession of illegal firearms,” he said.

