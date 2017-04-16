Musgrave Centre robbed again

Brazen armed robbers descended on Musgrave Centre and broke into two business premises in the early hours of the morning on 12 May.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a gang of four robbers, two of them armed with firearms, had entered the centre at around 5.40am.

“The robbers broke into two shops and smashed through glass window displays. They grabbed watches and cellphones and fled the scene in a grey Mercedes Benz, – registration ZPH 689 GP – and a silver Lexus,” Mathios said.

Mathios said it was unclear whether the gang was linked to an early morning robbery at the centre two weeks ago (28 March) when robbers fired shots as they fled after stealing clothes from a shop at around 6am. The eight man gang fled in a white Audi.

