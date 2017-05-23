Musgrave Centre hit by 14 armed robbers

A gang of 14 armed suspects, some of them armed with rifles, targeted Musgrave Centre in a well orchestrated armed robbery last night.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the gang had arrived in a VW Golf 5 (ND 238687) and a white Lexus (ND 205883) at around 10.50pm when some restaurants were still open.

“Fourteen balaclava clad suspects carrying rifles and other firearms stormed into the mall while others waited outside in Stephen Dlamini Road, communicating on two-way radios throughout the robbery,” Mathios said. “The gang forced open the front door of the Telkom shop inside the mall and fled with electronic goods within minutes,” he said.

SAPS and Metro Police attended the scene of the crime.

Shop owners and staff have been urged to be on high alert following a spate of burglaries in shopping malls in recent weeks, where brazen criminals have smashed their way through the front doors of several stores.

