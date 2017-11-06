Man tortured for hours on farm and killed

On Saturday, a 57-year-old man was tortured for hours and stabbed to death on his farm situated in the Vryhied area, KwaZulu-Natal.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, from the SAP, told Maroela Media that the man was overpowered by two suspects on his farm Eensgevonden, where they stabbed him with a sharp object.

The farmer died on the scene.

According to Gwala, the suspects forced the deceased’s wife into her car and demanded money when she arrived at the farm. They then forced her to drive to an ATM, where she withdrew cash for the suspects.

Gwala also said that the community assisted and one of the suspects was caught.

The Vryheid police apprehended the second suspect on Sunday. It is believed that both suspects are in their 20’s.
According to Ian Cameron, of AfriForum, the farmer died around 08h00. “When his wife arrived six hours after the attack and the suspects forced her to get money, she did not know that her husband was dead.”

The suspects will appear in the Vryheid court.

