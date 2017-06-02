Man set alight in Pietermaritzburg CBD

At 16h48 on Thursday afternoon Netcare 911 paramedics responded to a man that was on fire along Temple Street in the Pietermaritzburg CBD. Reports from the scene indicate that the man was doused in petrol and then set alight. Exact detail to the incident will however form part of the South African Police investigation.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found that members of the public not only extinguished the fire, but they removed the petrol soaked clothes from the patient and took him into a flat. Paramedics assed the patient and found that he sustained more than 35 percent partial thickness burns to his body.

The patient was stabilised at the scene before medics transported him to a nearby hospital for the specialised care that he required.

