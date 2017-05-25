Man selling cannabis arrested in Port Shepstone

Hawks members in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal assisted by Port Shepstone K9 Unit members arrested a 25-year-old male for dealing in dagga (cannabis) on Monday, 22 May 201.

Members received information about a motor vehicle which was transporting dagga from Eastern Cape to KwaZulu-Natal. An observation was made along the N2 freeway and the said vehicle was intercepted at Oribi Plaza near Port Shepstone.

A search was conducted and upon searching the boot of the vehicle, a total of 53 bags containing dagga were found. The total weight of the seized dagga is 160 kilograms with a street value of approximately R360 000-00.

The arrested suspect appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrates’ Court yesterday. He was remanded in custody and the case was postponed to 31 May 2017 for bail application.

