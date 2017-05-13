Man alerted Colenso SAPS to the existence of a possible scam

A local man was contacted telephonically and offered a job at a new mining enterprise which was said to be starting in Colenso. The man was told to deposit R2500 into a banking account and after doing so he was asked to make contact with another person. Upon contacting this second individual the man was given an address at which he should report. The address turned out to be bogus.

Other people have been arriving at the Colenso police station to hand in their CV for the same enterprise. They in turn were told to deposit the money and place their CV in a box at the police station. There is no such box nor any arrangements made with any company. Despite the fact that people are reluctant to open cases, police have visited and made enquiries at the proposed mining site. No one there was aware of any type of recruitment being done, which leads us to believe that this may be a scam.

An appeal is made to Job seekers to be wary of receiving calls about employment when you have not applied for any work and to avoid contact with anyone who promises you employment in exchange for cash.

