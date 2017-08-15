Life imprisonment for two rapists

On 14 August 2017, Siyabonga Makhathini (19) and Mzwakhe Luthuli (36) were found guilty and each sentenced to life imprisonment for rape they committed in 2015.

On 3 May 2015, a then 43 year old victim was sleeping at her homestead alone when the accused entered her room.

They asked to see her daughter and she told them that her daughter was not available, they then assaulted her. They forced the victim out of her room and took turns, raping her at knife point.

A case of rape was opened at Mtunzini SAPS and transferred to Empangeni Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

The accused were immediately arrested, the next day and charged for rape.

They were taken to Esikhaleni Regional Court where they were prosecuted. Makhathini and Luthuli were each sentenced to life imprisonment.

South Africa Today – South Africa News