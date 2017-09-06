Life imprisonment for rape of woman, Taylors Halt

The Pietermaritzburg Regional Court convicted and sentenced the accused (26) to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping a woman on 20 August 201.

The victim (31) was walking along the road at Taylors Halt outside Pietermaritzburg with her friends when she was approached by her ex boyfriend. The accused assaulted the victim and forced her to go with him to his residence in the area.

While at his residence, the accused continued assaulting the victim with a mob stick and repeatedly raped her. Later the victim managed to escape and reported the matter to the police at Taylors Halt police station.

Plessisslaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit took over investigation that led to the arrest of the accused.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence handed down to the accused. “I further commended the unit for thoroughly investigating this case and making sure that the accused is convicted within a month after committing such an offence. We are not going to tolerate criminals who attacked vulnerable women and children in our province. Those who intentionally abused defenseless women and children will be sent to prison,” he said

