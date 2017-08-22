KZN farmer shot at cattle kraal

A KwaZulu-Natal farmer was shot on Monday morning on his farm situated in the Winterton district.

Lt. Col. Thulani Zwane, a police spokesperson, said the farmer and his workers were at the cattle kraal inspecting the locks, that were probably cut overnight. They were still busy inspecting the damage when they were approached by an unknown man.

The man shot and injured the farmer. The farm shot back at the unknown man who died instantly. The police found a gun in the deceased’s possession.

The farmer was rushed to the hospital and there are no reports on how serious his injuries are at present.

A case of attempted murder is being investigated, and an inquest will be conducted.

The attack is one of a series of attacks that occurred over the past week. Piet and Tilla van Zyl died on Saturday night after they were attacked on their farm in the Roedtan area in Limpopo. Anton Smuts (63) from Kinross in Mpumalanga also died on Saturday in a farm attack. Three people were assaulted and tied up on a farm in the Barberton area on Sunday, while Arno Niehaus, 53, owner of the Big Creek Guest Lodge in the Moonhaarrand area in North West, was allegedly strangled in his home on Saturday night.

