Killing of a police officer condemned

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Bheki Langa has condemned the killing of a police officer in Mbongolwane, near Eshowe.

“This is totally unacceptable and we will not rest until the perpetrators are brought to book. I have tasked the Provincial Organised Crime Unit to investigate this case and ensure that those involved will be arrested.

“I wish to convey my sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Constable Mavundla who died as a hero protecting his community. I appeal to the community to assist us by providing information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects,” he said.

On 15 November 2017 at 11:45, Constable Jabulani Mavundla was on duty at the Mbongolwane police station with his colleague. They were called to attend to a complaint of a robbery in the Maqhogo area.

On their way back to the station, it is alleged that they were ambushed by the criminals who opened fire at them. Constable Mavundla was shot and the vehicle lost control, hitting the trees nearby. He died on the scene.

His colleague was taken to hospital for treatment. The suspects stole Mavundla’s service pistol and rifle before they fled the scene. Charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery were opened at Mbongolwane police station for further investigation.

Inanda area

In another incident, police officers were conducting crime prevention duties in the Inanda area in the early hours of this morning when they spotted a Toyota Tazz with seven suspects.

When police approached the vehicle they came under fire. Two police officers were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment. They are in a serious but stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene, however, their vehicle was found abandoned in Phoenix with bloodstains.

Two counts of attempted murder have been opened at the Inanda police station for further investigation. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News