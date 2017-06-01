Kidnapped security guard bundled into car boot

A New Germany security guard was kidnapped and taken on a nightmare ride in the boot of the vehicle of a gang of armed robbers last night.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said two armed robbers held up the security guard on a business premises in Shepstone Road at around 9pm.

“He was busy writing in his occurrence book when the suspects came from the back of the premises, held him up and forced him into the boot of their Toyota Tazz. They tied him up with cable ties and robbed him of gate remotes and his cellphone. They dropped him off in Claremont where members of the SAPS taxi violence unit assisted him and took him back to the business premises. No injuries were reported,” he said.

Pinetown SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

