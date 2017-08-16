Intruder threatens to kill child during Alverstone home invasion

An Alverstone mother and her children survived a harrowing home invasion in the early hours of this morning.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the women and her children were awoken by an intruder in her Alverstone Road home at around 4.30am.

“The suspect, wearing dark clothing and a beanie, was armed with a knife and threatened to kill one of the woman’s children. He then ransacked her bedroom and fled with a sewing machine, two tablets, a laptop, a camera and other valuables,” Mathios said. “It is unclear how he gained entry onto the premises as there were no visible signs of forced entry. No injuries were reported.”

Hillcrest SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

South Africa Today – South Africa News