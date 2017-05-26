IFP gives ANC bloody nose in KwaZulu-Natal

During municipal elections in Natal, the IFP made a clean sweep and gave the ANC a bloody political nose, right in the middle of Jacob and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s homeland.

In Nquthu, the IFP won 14 of the 17 ward seats, while the ANC had to be content with a humiliating three seats.

A full election took place in Nquthu after the council was dissolved in February because they could not appoint a mayor, speaker, and municipal manager.

Eventually, the Independent Electoral Commission announced that the IFP now has 19 seats in the municipality, the ANC 11, while the DA, EFF, and NFP each have a seat.

During the IFP celebrations on victory, they carried a coffin through the streets with the ANC and the NFP’s flags on it.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

