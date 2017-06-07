Housebreaking suspect arrested in Glen Hills

At approximately 23:00 on Monday, the Marshall Security Emergency Contact Centre received an alert from an on-site security guard at a housing complex in Rinaldo Road in the suburb of Glen Hills, north of Durban.

The guard stated that he had noticed a suspect on site and requested assistance. Armed Reaction officers were immediately dispatched and on further investigation, a male suspect was found hiding in bushes on the property in an attempt to evade arrest. The suspect was found in possession of a knife as well as various house breaking implements.

He was arrested on site and handed over to the South African Police Services for further investigation and processing.

South Africa Today – South Africa News