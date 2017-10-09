Hijacking, police injure suspect in shoot out, Durban

On the night of 7 October, at 20:10, the complainant was sitting in his stationary vehicle at Unit 2, Mpumalanga Township waiting for a friend when he was accosted by two armed suspects.

They shot him in the arm and hip, he managed to get out of the vehicle and was then taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects fled with his vehicle a white Kia Rio. A case of carjacking was opened at Mpumalanga SAPS.

The police officers spotted the same vehicle at the corner of Aliwal and Commercial Street, Durban.

When trying to intercept the said vehicle, the suspects fired shots at the police and the police retaliated. One suspect was wounded while the other was arrested.

The injured suspect was taken to hospital where he is under police guard. An unlicensed firearm and ammunition were also recovered from the suspects as well as the high jacked vehicle.

Charges of attempted murder, possession of a suspected stolen property, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition are being investigated by Durban Central SAPS. The arrested suspects will appear in court next week.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa commended the members for the swift arrest of the suspects and the recovery of a hijacked vehicle. “The recovered firearm will be taken to ballistic testing to ascertain if it was used in any other commission of crime in the country, he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News