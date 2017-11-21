Hijackers shoot car guard during Morningside botched hijacking

Hijackers shot a car guard as they fled the scene of a Morningside botched hijacking in Lennox Road on Saturday night.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said three hijackers, two of them armed with firearms, had attempted to hijack a motorist of his vehicle as he waited outside a property to pick someone up at around 9.10pm.

“The motorist wrestled with the three hijackers who then turned and fled the scene towards Stamfordhill Road. They fired shots at a car guard who was standing nearby, injuring him in his leg, before jumping into a white Toyota Atios and fleeing the scene. A nearby security guard alerted us to the incident by pressing his panic button,” Mathios said.

“Paramedics attended the scene of the crime and transported the injured car guard to a local hospital in a stable condition.”

Mathios said the suspects had robbed the motorist of his cellphone.

Durban Central SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

