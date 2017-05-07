Hijack victim shot after he gave two individuals a lift

The public is requested to be on the lookout for a blue Toyota RUN X with registration ND 384 619. The driver of the vehicle was shot and hijacked of his vehicle in Phoenix – KwaZulu Natal after he gave two individuals a lift on 6 May 2017.

At approximately 19:28 Reaction Officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call from members of the public reporting the incident.

Upon arrival it was established that the victim had given the two suspects a lift from Amouti. As they entered Phoenix one suspect drew a firearm and instructed the victim to stop the vehicle.

The suspect then shot the victim in the arm before forcing him out of the vehicle and driving off.

The victim was treated for his injuries before being transported to a local hospital.

Please share this post and if anyone spots the vehicle contact Reaction Unit South Africa on 086 1234 333.

