Hawks recover R500k worth of drugs, arrest 2, Phoenix

0
Hawks recover R500k worth of drugs, arrest 2, Phoenix
Hawks recover R500k worth of drugs, arrest 2, Phoenix

Hawks members from Durban Organised Crime unit (South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau) arrested Leonard Munsami (31) and Feroz Khan (44) for dealing in drugs at unit 2 in Phoenix on Friday, 3 November 2017.

Members received information about drug dealing activities in the area and a search warrant was obtained. Members proceeded to the said premises where a search was conducted. During the search, 1 kilogram of cocaine powder, 50 pieces of crack cocaine,1000 mandrax tablets and 550 ecstasy tablets to the street value of approximately R500,000.00 were found.

They appeared in the Verulam Magistrates’ Court on 6 November 2017. Munsami was granted R30 000.00 bail and Khan was also granted R40 000.00 bail. The case was postponed to 31 January 2018.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Man sentenced to 30 years for 2 murders, Dundee On 6 November 2017, Pietermaritzburg High Court convicted and sentenced Phumlani Khumalo Zondi (39) to an effective of 30 years imprisonment for two c...
2 arrested after R450k worth of dagga seized, Camp... Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Organised Crime unit (South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau) arrested Simone Turkington (38) and Zander Steyn...
Ward committee members accused of renting out peop... The Endumeni Civic Organisation in Dundee has taken the municipality to court claiming that RDP houses allocated to needy residents have been given to...
Proactive response officers arrest 3 suspects over... Proactive Blue Security armed response officers arrested two suspects at the weekend and a further suspect was arrested in possession of stolen goods ...