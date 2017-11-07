Hawks recover R500k worth of drugs, arrest 2, Phoenix

Hawks members from Durban Organised Crime unit (South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau) arrested Leonard Munsami (31) and Feroz Khan (44) for dealing in drugs at unit 2 in Phoenix on Friday, 3 November 2017.

Members received information about drug dealing activities in the area and a search warrant was obtained. Members proceeded to the said premises where a search was conducted. During the search, 1 kilogram of cocaine powder, 50 pieces of crack cocaine,1000 mandrax tablets and 550 ecstasy tablets to the street value of approximately R500,000.00 were found.

They appeared in the Verulam Magistrates’ Court on 6 November 2017. Munsami was granted R30 000.00 bail and Khan was also granted R40 000.00 bail. The case was postponed to 31 January 2018.

