Glenwood thief caught moments after breaking into car

A quick thinking armed response officer arrested an alleged Glenwood thief moments after he broke into a vehicle in Ferguson Road on Saturday morning.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a resident had spotted the suspect breaking into a vehicle in broad daylight at around 10.10am. “The resident notified our officer who immediately gave chase and arrested the suspect in a nearby park,” Mathios said.

Umbilo SAPS attended the scene of the crime and took the suspect into custody.

Another suspect was apprehended last week when a CCTV controller spotted him stealing items out of the back of a van in Musgrave.

