Glebelands hostel murder suspect detained

In the early hours of the morning of 24 August 2017, members of the Organised Crime Task Team, Public Order Police, Metro and other role players conducted an intelligence driven operation at Glebelands looking for suspects involved in murders at the hostel.

The team located and arrested a 31 year old suspect who was wanted for the murder of Sbongile Mtshali (52).

It is alleged on 26 July 2017 at 20:00, the victim Sbongile Mtshali was at room where she was running a tuck shop when she was approached by two unknown men pretending to be customers. The suspects opened fire, fatally wounding Mtshali before fleeing the crime scene on foot.

She sustained gunshot wounds to the head and chest and was declared dead at the scene. The arrested suspect will be profiled to establish if he is linked to other cases committed at Glebelands hostel. He will appear in the Umlazi Magistrates Court once charged.

At 12:00, police deployed at Glebelands hostel arrested a 36 year old man for possession of an unlicensed firearm at Glebelands. Police officers were conducting crime prevention duties at the hostel and following up on a murder where a 38 year old man was shot and killed at the hostel on the night of 22 August 2017.

Police stopped a taxi that was at the Glebelands hostel and searched the occupants. Upon searching the occupants one of the passengers was found in possession of an unlicensed pistol. The recovered firearm will be subjected to a ballistics analysis to ascertain if it was used in murders committed at hostel or any other case in the country.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the team for apprehending the culprits at the hostel. “Community partnership is vital in maintaining peace and stability at the hostel. We are appealing to residence to work together with the police by reporting any criminal activities. We also applaud the efforts the Umlazi Station Commander for her continued attempts to reach out to residents at the Glebelands hostel,” he said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News