Glebelands hit-man sentenced to life imprisonment

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa welcomed the sentence handed to Mxoleleni Bhani (28).

“This sentence will send a strong message to other criminals who are terrorizing the residents of Glebelands Hostel. We hope that this sentence will bring closure to the family of the victim and that justice has been served. We also appreciate the hard work of detectives tasked with investigating these cases and everyone else that worked behind the scenes to bring this killer to book. We are confident that other cases that are in court currently will also bear similar results,” he said.

His gratitude came after the Durban High Court sentenced Bhani today to life imprisonment for the murder of Sipho Ndovela. He was also sentenced to another 12 years for the attempted murder case committed in June 2015.

On 18 May 2015 at 11:00, Sipho Ndovela (35) was at the Umlazi Court premises when he was approached by the accused.

The accused drew out his firearm and fatally shot the man before fleeing the crime scene to an unknown direction. The victim sustained seven gunshot wounds to the body.

A case of murder was opened at Umlazi police for further investigation.

The Provincial Task Team arrested Mxolisi Bhani (27) on 6 August 2015, while he was appearing for murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in the Umlazi Magistrates Court.

He was arrested for the murder of Sipho Ndovela (35) who was gunned down outside Magistrates Court. He was also linked to an attempted murder case that was reported at Glebelands hostel on 11 June 2015 were a 40 year old man was shot and wounded.

The accused was remanded in custody until his sentence.

South Africa Today – South Africa News