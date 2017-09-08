Funeral and hero worship of of robbery criminal, Umlazi

Police deployments at Umlazi are bearing fruits as they are clamping down on the movement of criminals following the death of a prominent known criminal last week.

A 43 old man was arrested yesterday outside Umlazi “L” Community Hall where the memorial service of the gang leader was taking place.

He is linked to a number of cash in transit robberies and other robberies committed in the province. He was charged for unlawful discharge of a firearm as well as possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

He will be appeared at Umlazi Magistrate Court on 7 September 2017.

These operations will continue until the funeral this weekend. We once again appeal to ordinary citizens to refrain from getting caught up in the hero worship of criminals and supporting disorderly conduct that is unleashed in our neighborhoods as this puts the lives of adults and children at risk. We all should be working towards a crime free and peaceful society.

