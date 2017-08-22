Fourth suspect arrested in the Mbongolwane massacre case

The investigating team members have arrested another suspect (47) in the Mbongolwane massacre case and he will be appearing in Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on 21 August 2017.

In total, four suspects have been arrested for this incident.

On the morning of 6 August at 02:00, five people were sleeping in their rondavel at Mbongolwane when they were attacked by unknown persons. They were shot at and their dwelling was set alight. Three people aged between 30 and 50 years were killed while another two were seriously injured.

They were taken to hospital for treatment. We cannot speculate on the motive for the attack at this stage as the matter is still under investigation. Two persons suspected to be involved in the shooting were taken in for questioning by detectives.

Previously investigators’ persistence to bring perpetrators to justice resulted in the arrest of a suspect (54). He will be charged and will appear at the Eshowe Magistrates’ Court on 14 August 2017.

One of the massacre survivors who was in hospital has succumbed to his injuries and the suspects are now facing four counts of murder and an attempted murder.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the killing of three people at Mbongolwane in the early hours of the morning.

“We are deeply shocked by the brutal killing where innocent people were senselessly killed. We appeal to the community to be calm and allow the police to investigate this case thoroughly so that the killers may face the full might of the law. People should engaged in talks and resolve their differences in a peaceful manner rather than to resort to such brutal acts of violence,” he said.

