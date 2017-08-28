Five cash in transit robbers fatally wounded, 3 arrested, Springfield

A group of suspects attempted to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle outside the Value Centre in Springfield, Durban on 28 August 2017.

Police reacted swiftly. When members approached the suspects, they were fired upon and returned fire. One suspect was shot and killed. Three suspect were arrested.

The other five suspects fled in the scene in a getaway vehicle. Police gave chase and the suspects continued firing at members.

At Parlock area in Newlands, four suspects were shot and killed and one escaped.

Firearms were recovered at the scene.

