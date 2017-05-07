Female suspect attempts to lure victim

On 6 May 2017 at approximately 09:34 members of Reaction Unit South Africa were dispatched to a shopping complex on Ireland Street in the Verulam CBD after receiving reports of a woman being assaulted.

Upon arrival it was established that after making a withdrawal of R10 000 at Standard Bank on Wick Street a man was followed through an arcade by three African males. The victim believed that the three men were going to rob him. He then entered a store in an attempt to evade them and contacted a relative for assistance.

The suspects remained outside the store but were seen speaking to a woman who had entered the business and attempted to lure the victim into the arcade. When his relatives arrived they apprehended the woman. The three suspects then fled in an unknown direction. The victim and his relatives began assaulting the woman. When Officers interviewed the female she claimed that she had no intention of robbing the man of his money.

The woman was handed over to authorities for further investigation.

