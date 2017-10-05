Father and brother shot in hijacking, police kill 2, Overport

On 4 October 2017, at 18:30, at Harbottle road, Overport, the victim and and her family members were seated in their vehicle outside the business premises when they were approached by two unidentified suspects.

The suspects shot the victim’s brother and father before robbing them of their vehicle.

The two injured victims were transported to hospital for medical treatment. Charges of carjacking and two counts of attempted murder were opened at Mayville SAPS for further investigation.

The Inanda Cluster Trio Task Team spotted the suspicious vehicle in Inanda Newtown A, at 19:30.

The members gave chase and the suspects started to fire shots at the police officers. The police returned fire fatally wounding two suspects.

A 21 year old suspect managed to flee the scene on foot and was arrested at a clinic in KwaMashu. He was later taken to hospital where he is under police guard. The vehicle that was hijacked in Harbottle road, a silver BMW was recovered.

An unlicensed pistol with three live rounds of ammunition was recovered.

The recovered firearm will subjected to ballistic testing. Charges of attempted murder, possession of a suspect stolen property, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition are being investigated by Inanda SAPS. The IPID was also informed.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal praised the task team for the quick response in recovery of the hijacked vehicle and an unlicensed firearm. We are glad that no injuries sustained by police officers while executing their duties. We are advising the criminals to rather hand themselves over because police will utilize all their resources to track them down.

