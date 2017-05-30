Durban North Spur patrons traumatised in armed robbery

A Blue Security armed response officer together with the local community arrested a member of an armed gang, following a shooting at Apache River Spur at Riverside Sports Club in Durban North restaurant yesterday.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a gang of three armed robbers had entered the restaurant in Radar Drive and held up patrons at around 2.30pm.

“When the gang entered the Spur a staff member locked the door behind them, which agitated the robbers when they made their escape. They managed to force the door open and fired a shot at one of the windows as they fled the scene,” Mathios said. “They jumped into their getaway car which was parked outside, but security guards had locked the gate to the sports complex where the restaurant is located. This forced the gang to get out of their car. They fired shots to warn the security guards before jumping over a palisade fence to escape the scene on foot.”

Mathios said an eye witness spotted one of the suspects jumping over a palisade wall, and flagged down a Blue Security armed response officer who happened to be patrolling the area. “The suspect was running down the road and, following a team effort to apprehend him, our officer was on hand to place him under arrest and he was handed over to the police. Police recovered the getaway vehicle, which apparently contained a sledgehammer. Fortunately no injuries were reported, although patrons were severely traumatised,” Mathios said.

Durban North police attended the scene of the crime.

