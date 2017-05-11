Durban North residents held at gunpoint in broad daylight

Durban North residents were lucky to escape two separate home invasions unharmed yesterday.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said brazen armed robbers derailed the front gate of a property in Soofie Saheb Drive in broad daylight at around 1.10pm.

“The gang kicked open the front door and pulled the gardener inside the house with them. They then held up the resident, the gardener and a domestic worker at gunpoint before covering their heads with blankets,” Mathios said.

“The robbers went into a bedroom where they opened a safe. They stole cash, jewellery, a cellphone and a 9mm firearm and fled the in a grey Mercedes Benz. The gang removed a flat screen television from the house but abandoned it on the property. No injuries were reported,” he said.

Durban North SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

Mathios said that in a second incident two suspects broke into a property in Sylvania Place in Riverside last night and fled when residents awoke. “Two suspects jumped over a back wall and forced open the kitchen door and security gate to gain entry while the owners were asleep. The residents awoke when they heard noises in the lounge and the suspects fled with cellphones, laptops and other items,” he said.

