Drug lord bust with cocaine, ecstasy, Pinetown

0
Drug lord bust with cocaine, ecstasy, Pinetown
Drug lord bust with cocaine, ecstasy, Pinetown

On Friday, 27 October 2017 at about 20:00, an intelligence driven operation by Pinetown Crime Intelligence, Durban Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit, Operational Control Center and EThekwini Inner and Outer West Drug Squad yielded good results.

A 35 year old suspect was arrested for possession of assortment of drugs. Police conducted a drug search at a tavern in Dales Avenue in Pinetown and a suspect was found in possession of seventy six pieces of ecstasy tablets, eleven pieces of crystal meth, sixteen pieces of rock cocaine, one full moon of rock cocaine, cash and one moon shape of pure cocaine.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at R10,000-00. The suspect was immediately placed under arrest and charged for possession of drugs.

He is appearing in the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court.

“We will make sure that all the drug lords are taken off our streets. Similar operations are currently on going in the province as part of Festive Season operations. We appeal to community members to work together with the police in identifying those who are dealing in drugs so that they can be arrested,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 225 firearms seized across KZN in one week During Safer Festive Season operations conducted across KwaZulu-Natal last week, police seized an assortment of illegal firearms and ammunition which ...
5 most wanted criminals arrested, Dundee The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised police officers responsible for the arrest of some of KwaZulu-Nata...
Thief caught red-handed ‘fishing’ good... A proactive Blue Security armed response officer, alerted to a crime in progress by a street vendor, caught an alleged thief red-handed as he tried to...
Step up for health at the Durban Wellness Festival... Diabetes may be the second highest cause of death in South Africa after tuberculosis but people are still in denial. As most people only begin to l...