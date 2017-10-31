Drug lord bust with cocaine, ecstasy, Pinetown

On Friday, 27 October 2017 at about 20:00, an intelligence driven operation by Pinetown Crime Intelligence, Durban Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit, Operational Control Center and EThekwini Inner and Outer West Drug Squad yielded good results.

A 35 year old suspect was arrested for possession of assortment of drugs. Police conducted a drug search at a tavern in Dales Avenue in Pinetown and a suspect was found in possession of seventy six pieces of ecstasy tablets, eleven pieces of crystal meth, sixteen pieces of rock cocaine, one full moon of rock cocaine, cash and one moon shape of pure cocaine.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at R10,000-00. The suspect was immediately placed under arrest and charged for possession of drugs.

He is appearing in the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court.

“We will make sure that all the drug lords are taken off our streets. Similar operations are currently on going in the province as part of Festive Season operations. We appeal to community members to work together with the police in identifying those who are dealing in drugs so that they can be arrested,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

