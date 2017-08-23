Domestic worker hides as armed men storm Northdene home

A domestic worker survived a home invasion unharmed when three armed men stormed into the home where she was working in Northdene on Friday.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the domestic worker saw three armed men at the back door and ran to safety. The incident occurred at around 9.40am.

“The domestic worker ran to the main bedroom and locked herself inside. The robbers broke the back patio door glass and gained entry into the home. They fled with a television, a DSTV decoder and a bicycle,” Mathios said.

Malvern SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

Mathios said the police later arrested two of the suspects in Shallcross and recovered the television.

South Africa Today – South Africa News