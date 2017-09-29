Crazed man chases wife, kids around with shotgun, Luthuli

A 44 year old suspect is appearing at the Nsuze Magistrates’ Court for domestic related incident, malicious damage to property and possession of unlicensed firearm.

It is alleged the suspect had an argument with his wife then he chased the wife around the homestead at Luthuli area with a firearm. When the children intervened, he also chased them, threatening to shoot all of them.

They all ran to the neighbor’s house for safety. He also damaged the windows and took their cellphones.

Police were informed about the incident and they proceeded to the place. They disarmed the suspect who was in possession of a shotgun and discovered that the firearm had its serial number filed off. The suspect was taken to Nsuze police station for detention.

A case of malicious damage to property and possession of unlicensed firearm. Similar incidents had allegedly been continuing for a long time and his children had been living in fear.

“The recovered firearm will be subjected for ballistic tests to determine if it was used in the commission of crime in the country.

Domestic-related incidents cannot be tolerated in our province since lots of innocent lives are lost in the process. Any form of abuse is condemned especially from someone who is supposed to be the protector of the family,” said the Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa.

