Crazed man chases wife, kids around with shotgun, Luthuli

0
Crazed man chases wife, kids around with shotgun, Luthuli
Crazed man chases wife, kids around with shotgun, Luthuli

A 44 year old suspect is appearing at the Nsuze Magistrates’ Court for domestic related incident, malicious damage to property and possession of unlicensed firearm.

It is alleged the suspect had an argument with his wife then he chased the wife around the homestead at Luthuli area with a firearm. When the children intervened, he also chased them, threatening to shoot all of them.

They all ran to the neighbor’s house for safety. He also damaged the windows and took their cellphones.

Police were informed about the incident and they proceeded to the place. They disarmed the suspect who was in possession of a shotgun and discovered that the firearm had its serial number filed off. The suspect was taken to Nsuze police station for detention.

A case of malicious damage to property and possession of unlicensed firearm. Similar incidents had allegedly been continuing for a long time and his children had been living in fear.

“The recovered firearm will be subjected for ballistic tests to determine if it was used in the commission of crime in the country.

Domestic-related incidents cannot be tolerated in our province since lots of innocent lives are lost in the process. Any form of abuse is condemned especially from someone who is supposed to be the protector of the family,” said the Acting Provincial Commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Bheki Langa.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Savage sjambok beating by vigilantes, 6 arrested, ... Pinetown detectives arrested six suspects aged between 20 and 63 for the murder of a 27 year old victim in Wyebank near Pinetown. It is alleged th...
Wanted murder, hijacking suspect arrested, Bayview On Friday, 22 September 2017, at approximately 18:00, an Ethekwini Inner South Cluster Intelligence driven operation together with Ethekwini Inner Sou...
Another life sentence for barbaric acts, Ntumeni On 27 September 2017, Eshowe Regional Court convicted and sentenced Siduduzo Myeza, 30, to life imprisonment for crimes he committed at Ntumeni area i...
Six men arrested with unlicensed firearms, Steadvi... Just after midnight members of the Ladysmith K9 unit and the Ladysmith members were working in the Steadville area when they spotted a suspicious vehi...