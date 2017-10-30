Councillor arrested after blowing up another Councillors house

A 36 year old councillor is expected to appear at the Madadeni Magistrate Court on Monday 30 October 201, following his arrest by the political task team for a 2015 case.

The team which is led by the Hawks and being assisted by the SAPS detectives, Crime intelligence and other specialized units, arrested the suspect, a Councillor from Amajuba District Municipality on Saturday 28 October 2017, after it transpired that he allegedly conspired and orchestrated the bombing of a house of a 46 year old Councillor in Newcastle two years ago.

It is alleged in 2015, unknown suspects allegedly planted explosives which later discharged and caused extensive damage.

At the time it was suspected that the explosion was caused by bad plumbing since the explosives were allegedly concealed next to the geyser. No case was opened, however in September this year the team received information about the suspects.

It is understood that the two Councillors had a fall out, also linked are allegations of undue influence and possible corruption.

With that in mind the suspect conspired to slay his confidante so as not to expose himself for his alleged underground dealings.

He allegedly approached potential witness not to co operate with the probe promising them cash in return for the that favor.

On Saturday the team reigned in the suspect and he has been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, defeating the ends of justice and violation of the explosives act.

Investigations continue.

