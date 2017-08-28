Correctional services official sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

Correctional services official sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

Kokstad Regional Court convicted and sentenced a Correctional Services official, Rofiwa Khaphathe (35) to 15 years direct imprisonment for nine counts of fraud.

Khaphathe mismanaged the Correctional Services funds of up to R750 000.00.

He used to transfer funds from the department to the private accounts and submit false claims for medical treatments of inmates.

A case of fraud was reported at Kokstad Police Station and the case docket was transferred to Pietermaritzburg Commercial Crime Hawks members who thoroughly investigated the case and on 21 August 2017 Khaphathe was sentenced accordingly.

