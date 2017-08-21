‘Colonialist system’ of title deeds can also protect black owners

A piece of land situated in Mpukunyoni in Mtubatuba in Natal of an elderly person Bongumusa Mfeka was seized by the tribal chief without compensation.

The 79-year-old Mfeka was born on the land, and after his parents died in the 1990s, he remained there. Although he never had any written evidence of ownership, he believes the land is his property, but in 2015 his neighbor claimed that he needed the land for business purposes.

He discussed the matter with the chief, who confirmed that it was his rightful land.

Now chief Mzokhulayo Mkhwanazi himself claimed the land and ordered Mfeka to divide the land into two. He can claim it because it is his (the chief)’s land and he can do whatever he wants.

Mfeka has now called on the Zulu king’s to help in the matter.

It now appears that the “colonial system” of title deeds can protect the black owners against incidents like these.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

