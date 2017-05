A cash-in-transit security guard was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint by armed robbers at a Durban mall last week.

The incident occurred at a shopping centre in Inanda, north of Durban, as the security guard was about to load cash into the ATM machines. The suspects produced firearms and fled with a cash box and the guard’s gun.

Inanda SAPS are currently investigating this case.

South Africa Today – South Africa News