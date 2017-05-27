Canadian tourist rescued in the Drakensberg Mountains

On 26 May 2017 members from Pietermaritzburg K9 Search And Rescue and Pietermaritzburg SAR were called out to Cathedral Peak in the Drakensberg Mountains for a Canadian tourist that fell of a cliff near The Mushroom.

They hiked into where the patient was located. Members, assisted by the Mountain Club of South Africa, kept the tourist comfortable and slept in the valley overnight with the patient.

The lady (52) was air lifted by Airforce 15 Squadron Oryx to St Anne’s Hospital in Pietermaritzburg with a broken left femur (leg). She is in a stable condition.

