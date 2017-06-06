Assistance in rape investigation sought by Brighton beach FCS unit

Brighton Beach Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are appealing to the members of the community to assist them in cases of rape they are investigating. It is alleged that on 10 November 2016, at 04:30, two victims were allegedly raped by an unknown man, armed with a knife. They were forced to a nearby bush along Jan Smuts Highway, where they were raped by the suspect. One of the victims was stabbed by the suspect and sustained multiple stab wounds to the body. She was taken to hospital for medical attention. Charges of attempted murder and two counts of rape were opened for investigation at Mayville SAPS.

In another incident on 12 February 2016, at 19:00, a 21-year-old woman was raped by the suspect while at Moore Road, Umbilo. The suspect fled the scene in his getaway vehicle. The police believe that the men depicted in the identikits below would be of assistance in solving the cases. Anyone who knows their whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Samantha Fynn on 082 930 8615. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

South Africa Today – South Africa News