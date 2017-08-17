Armed robbers strike Umbilo businesses

Two Umbilo businesses were hit by armed robbers over the course of the weekend.

Armed robbers held up staff and a customer at a business premises in Umbilo Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a gang of three suspects, one of them armed with a firearm, entered the premises at around 3.10am. “The suspects held up staff at gunpoint and robbed them and a customer of an undisclosed sum of cash and other valuables,” he said.

Umbilo SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

Mathios said armed robbers had also held up a team that was offloading boxes of clothing at a business premises in Alan Paton Road at around 8.15am on Saturday morning.

“The team was busy offloading boxes from a trailer when a white bakkie stopped next to them and suspects jumped out and held them up at gunpoint. The suspects fled with nine boxes. No injuries were reported,” he said.

