Armed robbers stormed into an Umbilo shop and held up the owner at gunpoint last night.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said four armed men entered the Umbilo Road shop and held up the owner, demanding cash.

“The gang fled in a silver grey sedan with R8 000 cash as well as cigarettes, cellphones, jewellery and a video camera. No injuries were reported,” he said.

Umbilo SAPS attended the scene of the crime.

