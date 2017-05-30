Armed robber killed in Winston Park shooting

A Winston Park resident shot and killed an armed robber and seriously injured a second suspect who invaded his home on 29 May 2017.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the robbers, one armed with a knife and one with a spear, had gained entry onto the resident’s property in Montgomery Road at around 9.30am.

“The home owner’s dog alerted him to the presence of the intruders and when he confronted them, they lunged at him with their weapons. He pulled out his firearm and fired several shots. One of the suspects who was shot in the head died instantly, and the second suspect was shot and seriously injured. Paramedics stabilised the injured suspect at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital,” Mathios said.

Hillcrest SAPS, private investigations and local neighbourhood watch members attended the scene of the crime.

