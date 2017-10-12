A Blue Security armed response officer shot in Umbilo Road last night is recovering in hospital.

Blue Security operations director Brian Jackson said the armed response officer had responded to an alarm activation at a business premises in Umbilo Road at around 10.10pm.

“As our officer was leaving the premises, he noticed two young suspicious looking men walking past him and he continued to lock up the premises. When turned around to go to his vehicle, the men approached him and pulled out a firearm,” Jackson said.

“Our officer drew his own firearm but as he pulled it out the suspects fired two shots at him, hitting him in the leg. The men fled the scene on foot. ER24 paramedics transported our officer to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for minor gunshot wounds.”

Umbilo SAPS attended the scene of the crime and are investigating.

