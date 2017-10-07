Another family killed in Mariannhill

The Provincial Organised Crime Task Team have been tasked by the Acting Provincial Commissioner in the KwaZulu-Natal to ensure that they solve the case where another family was ambushed and killed.

He further condemned the attack and urged the community members to assist the police in ensuring that the criminals are prosecuted. Such family attacks cannot be tolerated, we will work around the clock to solve these cases and send the killers behind bars so that it can be a lesson to others who still think that they can get away with crime.

On 5 October 2017 at 23:00, a family was accosted by unknown gunmen who fired multiple shots at the five members of the family aged between 19 and 34 in Nteke area, Mariannhill.

Four of the family members died at the scene and the other victim died in hospital on arrival.

Mariannhill police have opened a docket with five counts of murder and it has been transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team for investigation. The motive of the attack is subject to our on going investigation.

Such outrageous attacks on families with young children being victims of such crime are totally unacceptable and will be dealt with up most diligence.

Three days ago, similar attack have been committed at Ematimatolo area and children were also brutally murdered. We will work tirelessly to ensure that all the culprits are apprehended and prosecuted.

