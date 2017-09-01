3 cash-in-transit robbers killed and 7 arrested in shootout

3 cash-in-transit robbers killed and 7 arrested in shootout

On the morning of 1 September at 06:30, police received a report of three suspicious vehicles following a cash-in-transit vehicle on the N2 at Staffords Post near Harding.

Police Units stationed in close proximity, responded and intercepted the three vehicles.

Information indicated that the suspects were going to rob the armored vehicle which was transporting money along that route. When confronted by police, the suspects opened fire on police officers who immediately retaliated to defend themselves.

In the exchange of gunfire, three suspects were shot and killed while seven were arrested, one of whom was removed to hospital for medical attention.

Police managed to prevent the robbery of the cash-in-transit vehicle. A total of four AK 47 rifles, a 9mm pistol and additional rifle was seized by police.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the attack on police officers. “We are grateful that our police officers were not killed or injured following this shoot out with highly armed criminals even though our SAPS vehicles were damaged in the process. We are also relieved that through the speedy and precise actions of the police officers involved, these dangerous criminals were arrested,” he said.

