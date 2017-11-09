2 traffic officers arrested on corruption charge, Pietermaritzburg

Two traffic officers from the Msunduzi municipality were arrested on Tuesday, 07 November 2017 for alleged corruption.
The duo, aged 32 and 26 were arrested by the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigations members after being accused of soliciting a bribe from a motorist in the Pietermaritzburg area.

It is alleged the motorist resisted their attempts, however his vehicle was impounded by the two officers and they demanded a bribe for its release.

An undercover operation was conducted and the two were arrested after taking money from the complainant. They were then charged for corruption.

They appeared briefly in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court and they were granted R1000.00 bail each.

The case was postponed to 13 December 2017.

