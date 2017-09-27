KPMG played a major role in state capture: Pravin Gordhan

Die Vryburger

0
Pravin Gordhan

Pravin Gordhan, the sacked finance minister, has in a statement initiated that the management of KPMG SA played a significant role in the state capture.

Meanwhile, KPMG International has announced that an independent investigation will be conducted in the branch, and an independent body will investigate.

KPMG SA has lost several clients in the meantime, and the government is apparently breaking all ties with the company.

However, the law will only take place if all parties involved, including government officials, Guptas and anyone involved in the state capture, are called for accountability.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 MKMVA and Johannesburg mayor in confrontation Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba took on the ANC's Umkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) over their planned march to his office. According to...
Court grants interdict to freeze R1.7-billion Gupt... The High Court in Pretoria has granted an urgent application to freeze the R1,75 billion rehabilitation fund of the Gupta controlled Optimum and Koorn...
Tourists robbed at OR Tambo International airport After the bravery of SAPS and Metropolitan Police on the East Rand, that the airport will now be secured against robbers and hijackers, 36 Dutch touri...
Minister admitted that E-toll cameras are uncertif... The etoll's measuring instruments are still not finally certified as required by the Law Metrology Act 9 of 2014 after years of use and are therefore ...