KPMG played a major role in state capture: Pravin Gordhan

Pravin Gordhan, the sacked finance minister, has in a statement initiated that the management of KPMG SA played a significant role in the state capture.

Meanwhile, KPMG International has announced that an independent investigation will be conducted in the branch, and an independent body will investigate.

KPMG SA has lost several clients in the meantime, and the government is apparently breaking all ties with the company.

However, the law will only take place if all parties involved, including government officials, Guptas and anyone involved in the state capture, are called for accountability.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

