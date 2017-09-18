KPMG in banks’ sights

The top banks in the country are apparently planning to break their bonds with KPMG because of the firm’s actions with the Gupta accounts.

KPMG has in the meantime promised to repay R40 million to SAID, which they earned from Gupta transactions, and a further R23 million received from SARS for the provision of an incorrect report.

Investec Bank is the first bank to decide the week on their future relationship with KPMG.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that KPMG can walk the same path as Bell Pottinger, and be placed under administration after its collusion with the Guptas.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

