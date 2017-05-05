Judge resigns before disciplinary hearing

After a journalist made an apparent “off the record” conversation with a judge public,

the judge was suspended pending a disciplinary process, and now the judge has decided to resign.

The journalist, Gillian Schutte, wrote extracts of written correspondence with Judge Mabel Jansen about the appearance of rape in black culture, which led to outrage with people from that culture.

In apparent shared confidential correspondence with the journalist, the judge said that from her experience on the bench and, according to a statement, in the black culture a woman is there to give them pleasure and is regarded as an absolute right and a wife’s permission is not necessary.

The judge speaking from her experience told the journalist that she had yet to meet another black girl who had not been raped by the time she was about 12. “I’m dead serious.”

After the journalist had disclosed the information, the judge received several death threats.

Apparently, nothing happened to the journalist after breaching one of the ethical rules of journalism, namely to reveal “off the record” conversations, the judge was placed on special leave while the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was investigating the matter with a probable disciplinary hearing.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

