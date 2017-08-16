Judge finds Public Protector’s conduct illegal

Judge John Murphy handed a few blows to the new Public Protector appointed by Jacob Zuma.

The court found that her actions in the Bankorp Investigation were unfair and that she had maligned the reputation of her office.

This comes after the Reserve Bank has applied for the PP’s remedial action needs to be reviewed around the central bank’s mandate. The lawyer initially defended her report but retracted her application against the Reserve Bank’s application.

The judge further ruled that her actions were the result of the downturn in the country’s economy and further said that the report of the PP was illegal, irrational and procedurally unfair.

Adv. Anton Alberts, the FF Plus parliamentary spokesman for finance, welcomed the court ruling and said the PP exceeded her powers to comment on the amendment of the Constitution that she is supposed to protect and to promote the rights contained therein.

“It is indeed gratifying that the PP eventually realized it and did not take the Reserve Bank’s application to the Supreme Court to oppose.”

“The PP now has an opportunity to execute her mandate from scratch without making political statements, regardless of her own point of view. Her duty is now to execute her constitutional mandate and to investigate all matters relating to the state capture status,” said Adv. Alberts.

