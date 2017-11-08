Journalist receives death threats

The journalist and author, Jacques Pauw, received several death threats after the launch of his book “The President’s Keepers.”

In the book, he talks about Jacob Zuma’s alleged tax evasion and “negotiations” with criminals.

He reveals an alleged action in which Zuma attempted to brush his R63 million tax account under the carpet and the fact that Zuma did not submit tax returns in his first five years as president.

The State Security Agency tried to get the book banned on “inaccurate” reporting and that the book is a threat to national security.

SARS has also climbed on the bus and threatened Pauw and his publishers with legal action, but Pauw and the publishers are determined to proceed with the distribution of the book. The book has already achieved record sales in the South African and international markets, while the book is now also distributed in electronic format.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

